Colby Girard of North Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Tufts University.
Nicholas Tvaroha of Woonsocket has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Champlain College.
Quincy Gomes-Cedeno of North Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Champlain College.
Alexandra Orovitz of North Smithfield has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at MCPHS University.
Emily Bullen and Veronica Almeida, both of Woonsocket, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at MCPHS University.
Zachary Malian of North Smithfield has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
Charlotte Arsenault of Blackstone has been named to the spring semester president’s list at Western New England University.
Jennah Lough of North Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Western New England University.
Sonia Merbouche of Woonsocket has been named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for achieving academic excellence during the spring semester.
Isabella Miller of Blackstone has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College.
Kyle Haner and Lydia Niedzwiadek, both of North Smithfield, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University.
Aaliyah Reynolds and Janae Roman-Stewart, both of Woonsocket, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University.
Holly Letourneau of Woonsocket has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Findlay.
Blackstone students Grant Van Dyke and Alyssa Davis have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Springfield College has named Claire Guertin and Nicole Connell, both of North Smithfield, to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Springfield College has named Brad Plamondon and Danielle Fernandes, both of Woonsocket to the dean’s list for spring semester.
Hope Smith of North Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Maine.
Woonsocket students Dominique DiSpirito, Victoria Mayers, and Eamon Wynne have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Maine.
Emma Ross of Woonsocket has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Hartford.
Blackstone students Hannah Piedmonte, Kaitlyn McCarthy, Isabella Collamati and Amanda Antetomaso have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire.
Matthew J. Murphy of North Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Fairfield University.
North Smthfield students Maria Munschy and Jarrod Dube have been named to the spring semester president’s list at Bryant University.
Justin Keyes of Blackstone has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bryant University.
Zachary Zambarano, Alexia Brandao, Ethan Kmiecik, all of North Smithfield, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bryant University.
Alexander Niedzwiadek of North Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
Laurel Dulak and Jakob Potemri, both of Woonsocket, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
