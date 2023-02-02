Jared Rivard, of Woonsocket, has been appointed a member of the 2022-2023 Nichols College Senior Advisory Council.
Tejas Bhatia, of North Smithfield, and Sophia Oliveras of Woonsocket have earned a certificate in revenue management from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute at Lasell University.
Rabietou Ly, of Woonsocket, has been initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at MCPHS University.
Elizabeth Michelle (Vilandre) Kalf has been named to the fall quarter dean's list at the New England Institute of Technology in the registered nursing program.
Courtney Deslauriers, of North Smithfield, Marissa Tessier, of Woonsocket, Kelly Fitzgerald, of Blackstone, and Noah Laren, of Blackstone, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Assumption University.
Alexis Masse, of Woonsocket, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Lasell University.
Elizabeth Jalette, of North Smithfield, and Martin Piette and Craig Myers, of Blackstone, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Stonehill College.
Rita Marcotte, of North Smithfield, has been named to the president's list for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary's University.
Tydus Vongsiri, of Woonsocket, has been named to the University of Bridgeport's fall semester dean's list.
The following area students have been named to the Springfield College fall semester dean's list: Faith Blais, Michael Brouillard and Brad Plamondon, all of Woonsocket; Nicole Connell, Sadie Crozier and Claire Guertin, all of from North Smithfield.
American International College student Connor Matson, of Blackstone, has earned dean's list honors for the fall semester.
The following local students have been named to the fall semester president's list at Southern New Hampshire University. From Blackstone: Valerie Montalvo, Claudia Garlett; from North Smithfield: Ashleigh Beauregard, Vincent Guido, Maria Charland; from Woonsocket: Kasandra Gomez, Shannon Bateman-Lamoore, Nayat Ortiz, Aaliyah Ortiz, and Stefen Lotus.
Rebekah Konowitz, of Blackstone, Rena Stevenin, of Woonsocket, and Stella Stewart-Davis, of Woonsocket, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Bryant University student Alexia Brandao, of North Smithfield, has been initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Maddox Long, of Blackstone, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Nazareth College.
