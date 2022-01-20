WOONSOCKET – Last week’s cold weather drove nearly 200 individuals into emergency shelter options in or near Woonsocket, according to numbers maintained by community providers.
Michelle Taylor, vice president of social health services for Community Care Alliance, told representatives of the governor’s office in an email last week that at least 180 individuals had sought shelter in motels or other alternate housing options on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 12. The night before, temperatures dipped down to 9 degrees in Woonsocket as a cold snap hit the Northeast. Shelter options in the city included a family shelter run by CCA, a men’s shelter run by Harvest Community Church and motel vouchers organized through the city, CCA and Thundermist Health Center.
“All told, this is 181 individuals in emergency shelter,” she said.
Taylor told The Breeze later that week that while the number of homeless individuals in need of shelter has fluctuated nightly, it remained between 170 and 180 people through most of last week. In addition, the organization opened up their Safe Haven drop-in center at night starting last Monday to use as a shelter of last resort because of the cold weather.
The numbers highlight the immense need for emergency shelter options in Woonsocket during the winter months. Providers such as CCA say the issue has gotten worse during the pandemic, with larger numbers of people living on the streets.
“This was a tsunami that has been sort of bearing down on us for years, and then COVID just made it worse,” Taylor said.
Among the complications are the need to quarantine individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and the shortage of medical services. Taylor said the organization has had to turn away individuals who were showing symptoms, or quarantine someone in their conference room because the state’s isolation facility was fully booked.
“We have one guy right now at the drop-in center who, his hands were so red, so cracked, we actually had dropped him off at urgent care yesterday to be evaluated. They were so full that they turned him away,” she said last week.
In November, the state awarded the organization $919,000 to open an emergency shelter though the winter months. Taylor said they had an arrangement with St. James Episcopal Church to house up to 15 people in the rectory, but later learned the building did not meet the state’s fire codes for shelters.
With single-digit temperatures bearing down last week, CCA staff were scrambling on Monday to figure out where to put people who were sleeping on the streets. During a phone call with the governor’s office, Taylor said, the organization learned they would receive an additional 25 motel vouchers to house people in and near Woonsocket.
“We got off the phone at quarter to 2 and had to figure out how to get people into shelter, because Monday night was supposed to be freezing,” she said.
In addition to the vouchers, the organization also opened up their Safe Haven drop-in center to nightly visitors for the first time. The first night, Taylor said, 16 people opted to stay in the center overnight, and the atmosphere was joyful.
“It was actually joyful at Safe Haven. People had a sense of purpose for the first time in a long time. Staff are so demoralized from having no place to put people or having no options,” she said.
The organization is now hoping to keep the center open as an emergency overnight shelter through the spring. As of last Friday, Taylor said, the Department of Administration had invited them to submit a proposal, but they had not yet received a decision on whether that was allowed.
Taylor said the lack of affordable and supportive housing is contributing to the crisis. Waitlists for subsidized housing, she said, can stretch from one to 10 years.
In the short-term, community providers worry about what will happen when the state’s emergency winter shelter funding expires on March 31.
“We should be planning now for what’s going to happen on April 1. Otherwise, all these places that have opened are going to pour people out onto the street,” Taylor said.
Writer’s note: This story is part of a series about the challenges faced by Woonsocket’s homeless individuals, as well as the organizations that provide services for them.
