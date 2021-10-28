Due to a typo, an article in the Oct. 21 edition of The Valley Breeze misstated the year the state’s bullying policy was last revised as 2021. According to documents on the Rhode Island Department of Education website, the state’s bullying policy has not been revised since 2012.
