WOONSOCKET – A medical marijuana dispensary looking to open in Walnut Hill Plaza last year has passed its latest hurdle with a vote of approval from the City Council.
The council voted 5-0 on Monday to approve the location for the dispensary, which is expected to open in the first half of next year. The dispensary will be located in the former Payless ShoeSource on the left side of the plaza.
Councilors had no comment on the vote, which was one of several regulatory approvals the dispensary’s owners need to secure before opening. On Jan. 10, the project will appear before the city Zoning Board to seek a special use permit. The meeting will include a public hearing, an opportunity for residents to speak for or against the dispensary’s location.
RMI Compassion Center, as the organization is formally known, won its license to operate from the state during a lottery held on Oct. 29. It was the only license awarded in Zone 1, which includes North Smithfield, Burrillville, Cumberland, Glocester and Smithfield in addition to Woonsocket. Four other licenses were also drawn for zones around the state.
Dr. Paul Isikwe, a pharmaceutical industry professional and the group’s president, told The Breeze at the time that he chose Woonsocket for his dispensary because of its reputation as a health care center and because of the lack of access to medical marijuana in the northern part of the state.
“It’s not far, but it’s not close. They’re patients, and if they need access to their medicinal marijuana, I think proximity is key,” he said at the time, pointing out the nearest dispensary is located in Providence.
According to Zoning Official Carl Johnson, he and Isikwe first met on Nov. 12 to discuss the requirements for the dispensary to open in the city. While the state handles all licensing for the dispensaries, owners still have to abide by local zoning laws. Woonsocket’s requirements allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the city, but only in particular areas and with the approval of a special use permit.
Among the requirements, the dispensary owners have to demonstrate the proposed location is at least 1,000 feet from any schools and at least 200 feet from any nursery schools or Head Start locations. According to the application materials, the closest of these is Little Stars Daycare, a home-based daycare located 2,170 feet away.
State requirements indicated the dispensary should be ready to open within nine months of being selected for a license, which would give the owners until the end of July to become operational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.