WOONSOCKET – YWCA Rhode Island announced today that Holly Courtemanche, 66, of North Providence, will retire effective July 31. She served as the YWCA chief financial officer/human resource director for 23 years. Moving forward, Courtemanche has agreed to provide financial consulting services on an as needed basis to the organization. YWCA bookkeeper Jen Hayzelden will serve as YWCA finance director beginning Aug. 1.

During Courtemanche’s tenure, states a news release, the YWCA grew from a single-site organization into a multi-million dollar not-for-profit corporation with various locations and properties in Providence and Northern Rhode Island communities. She previously served as a bookkeeper and human resources specialist for Family Resources, now known as Community Care Alliance, worked for the R.I. Army National Guard, and has served as board treasurer for Lincoln Country Club and on the finance committee of the Nowell Leadership Academy. In retirement, she plans to golf, paint, and spend time with friends and family.

