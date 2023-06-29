WOONSOCKET – YWCA Rhode Island announced today that Holly Courtemanche, 66, of North Providence, will retire effective July 31. She served as the YWCA chief financial officer/human resource director for 23 years. Moving forward, Courtemanche has agreed to provide financial consulting services on an as needed basis to the organization. YWCA bookkeeper Jen Hayzelden will serve as YWCA finance director beginning Aug. 1.
During Courtemanche’s tenure, states a news release, the YWCA grew from a single-site organization into a multi-million dollar not-for-profit corporation with various locations and properties in Providence and Northern Rhode Island communities. She previously served as a bookkeeper and human resources specialist for Family Resources, now known as Community Care Alliance, worked for the R.I. Army National Guard, and has served as board treasurer for Lincoln Country Club and on the finance committee of the Nowell Leadership Academy. In retirement, she plans to golf, paint, and spend time with friends and family.
“Holly has been a tremendous asset to our organization. Her knowledge, dedication to our mission, and compassion are exceptional. She will be missed by YWCA, by our team, and by community members alike. We wish her the best in her retirement,” said Deborah Perry, YWCA CEO.
A party will be held in Holly’s honor at River Falls Restaurant, 74 South Main St. Woonsocket, on Thursday, July 6, from 5-7:30 p.m. Appetizers will be served. A cash bar will also be available. Friends, family, YWCA team members current and past, and YWCA program participants are invited to attend.
