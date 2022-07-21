WOONSOCKET – Painters Abba Cudney and Michael Rose will be featured in the two-person exhibition “Remembered Places,” on view at Monument Square Arts, 2 Monument Square, Aug. 5-26. The exhibition will include recent paintings by the pair that focus on themes of place and memory.

Cudney is a printmaker and painter who works in oil and primarily takes still life and interiors as her subject. Originally from Chicago, Cudney moved east to pursue her degree at the former New Hampshire Institute of Art, now the Institute of Art and Design at New England College. After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, Cudney relocated to Providence, where she has maintained an active studio practice. She has been the subject of solo exhibitions at the Lyceum Gallery in Manchester, N.H., Hope & Feathers Framing in Amherst, Mass., and at the BankRI Main Gallery in Providence.

