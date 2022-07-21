WOONSOCKET – Painters Abba Cudney and Michael Rose will be featured in the two-person exhibition “Remembered Places,” on view at Monument Square Arts, 2 Monument Square, Aug. 5-26. The exhibition will include recent paintings by the pair that focus on themes of place and memory.
Cudney is a printmaker and painter who works in oil and primarily takes still life and interiors as her subject. Originally from Chicago, Cudney moved east to pursue her degree at the former New Hampshire Institute of Art, now the Institute of Art and Design at New England College. After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, Cudney relocated to Providence, where she has maintained an active studio practice. She has been the subject of solo exhibitions at the Lyceum Gallery in Manchester, N.H., Hope & Feathers Framing in Amherst, Mass., and at the BankRI Main Gallery in Providence.
Rose utilizes acrylic to create intimately scaled images that typically focus on urban nocturnes. Executed in black and white, Rose’s paintings aim to be incisive views of city life. Originally from southeastern Massachusetts, Rose studied art history and studio art at Providence College. He has previously shown his work in juried group exhibitions at Gallery X in New Bedford, Mass., and Rowayton Art Center in Norwalk, Conn. This will be Rose’s first two-person exhibition.
Cudney and Rose are both on staff at the historic Providence Art Club, where Cudney serves as education coordinator and Rose is the gallery manager. Both have participated in the club’s annual Little Pictures Show & Sale, the largest and oldest show of its kind in the nation. Remembered Places is the pair’s first exhibition together. After the close of the show, Cudney will be moving back to Chicago.
Of the exhibition, Rose says, “This is a bittersweet show for me, as it is my first two-person show and will allow me the opportunity to share my paintings alongside an artist I deeply respect and admire. Because Abba will be moving back to the Midwest after the close of the exhibition, it is also the last opportunity New England audiences will have to enjoy her wonderfully textured paintings in person, at least in the near future.”
Learn more about Cudney at her website www.abbacudney.com. Learn more about Rose on his Instagram page @michaelrosestudio.
