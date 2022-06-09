WOONSOCKET – Residents are reminded that curbside pick-up of yard waste, such as grass clippings, small branches, weeds, etc., ends this week on normal collection days.
The drop-off site in Blackstone, off Canal Street, North Smithfield, will continue to be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, for those residents having the appropriate yard waste sticker; all residential properties in the city of Woonsocket are included in the yard waste drop-off program. Stickers can be obtained for free at City Hall in the Department of Public Works, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proper identification and vehicle registration is required. Commercial vehicle registrations are excluded from this program.
Residents are reminded that it is illegal to throw yard waste in the household waste collection carts. Curbside yard waste collection will resume in October.
Questions can be directed to the Solid Waste Division at 401-767-8880.
