MCLEAN, Va. – Food Allergy Research & Education has announced CVS Pharmacy as the exclusive retail partner of the FARE Teal Pumpkin Project 2022. This program is a yearly effort to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the one in 13 children in the U.S. living with food allergies, and many others impacted by food intolerances.

According to a news release, anyone can participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project by placing a teal-colored pumpkin on their doorstep to signal that, in addition to candy, non-food goodies and food-allergy-safe treats are available for trick or treaters.

