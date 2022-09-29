MCLEAN, Va. – Food Allergy Research & Education has announced CVS Pharmacy as the exclusive retail partner of the FARE Teal Pumpkin Project 2022. This program is a yearly effort to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the one in 13 children in the U.S. living with food allergies, and many others impacted by food intolerances.
According to a news release, anyone can participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project by placing a teal-colored pumpkin on their doorstep to signal that, in addition to candy, non-food goodies and food-allergy-safe treats are available for trick or treaters.
CVS Pharmacy will offer nearly 50 food-allergy safe items available in 4,500 stores, with many under $5. Select items are also available for purchase on CVS.com. Starting on Oct. 1, families looking to join in the Teal Pumpkin Project can find participating CVS store locations on FARE’s interactive neighborhood map, which also features homes and events across the U.S. that offer alternatives to traditional Halloween candy.
Launched in 2012 by a local food allergy group and expanded by FARE, the Teal Pumpkin Project has been a part of Halloween in all 50 U.S. states as well as countries on six continents for the past decade, notes the release.
To access more information about the Teal Pumpkin Project including candy tips, suggested non-food treats, the interactive map, and ways to help spread the word, visit tealpumpkinproject.org.
