David A. St. Onge, 75, of Woonsocket, died June 17, 2022, at home.
He was the companion of Suzanne Bell of Woonsocket, and husband of the late Jane (Harris) St. Onge. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Raymond and Roseanna (Hartson) St. Onge.
David graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1964, and then from Rhode Island School of Electronics. David was the Chief Engineer for WGBH TV Boston, and was a part owner of WNRI radio station. In 1970, he recorded the Boston Pops version of "Sleigh Ride" conducted by Arthur Fedler, which is still widely played today. David won an Emmy Award for his work editing the children's show "Zoom," and was a trustee of the Blackstone Valley Amateur Radio Club.
Besides his partner, Suzanne, he is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Stacy and her husband, John, of Coventry, and Joanne St. Onge and her partner, Paula Mencarini, of Cumberland; and two granddaughters, Hannah and Lexi Stacy.
His funeral will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, beginning with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery, Rathbun Street, Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tomorrow Fund, RI Hospital Campus, POB Suite 422, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
