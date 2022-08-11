WOONSOCKET – Sunday, Aug. 14, is the deadline to register to vote to be eligible to cast a ballot in the primary election on Sept. 13.
Anyone 18 years of age and over, a Rhode Island resident and a citizen of the United States may register to vote. Citizens must register to vote from their residence address.
Any registered voter who has moved from one address to another address within the city of Woonsocket must update their voter registration with the Board of Canvassers.
The Board of Canvassers will be accepting registrations this Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Woonsocket Police Station, 242 Clinton St., during the hours of 1 to 4 p.m.
The Board of Canvassers is also encouraging voters to check their registered party. Any voter wishing to change their party to be eligible to vote in the primary must do so with the Board of Canvassers by Monday, Aug. 15.
Residents may register to vote and update their voter registration information online at vote.sos.ri.gov. For more information, call the Board of Canvassers at 401-767-9223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.