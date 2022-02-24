WOONSOCKET – The Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the Woonsocket Harris Library, will present a virtual Winter Wonderland Walk program on Thursday, March 3, from 4 to 5 p.m.
The program will be presented via Zoom. The registration form is available at https://forms.gle/3fo9XKJSR7sjsvGEA .
Explore some of the 60,000 acres of land managed by DEM Fish and Wildlife on this virtual habitat hike. Join Mary and Gabby as they look for critters, identify tracks and explain how animals have adapted to live in so many different kinds of habitats.
For more information, call 401-769-9044, ext. 2.
