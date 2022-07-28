WOONSOCKET – Michael Debroisse, director of planning and development for the city of Woonsocket, has announced the next public survey for the update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a long-term vision that will serve as the city’s official guide for land use and development over the next 20 years.
According to a release, this survey will give people an opportunity to weigh in on important policy directions for the city related to economic development, housing, transportation, recreation, and more. The city also wants to hear how satisfied residents and business owners are with Woonsocket’s services and facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.