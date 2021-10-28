WOONSOCKET – A long-awaited dog park in Woonsocket is officially under construction and should be ready by the end of the year, according to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
The fencing that has recently gone up on the former pitch and putt course at River’s Edge Recreation Complex is the outline of a future dog park. Baldelli-Hunt said the city is still waiting on a few fence post caps to complete the fencing and plans to install the equipment later this year.
“The dog park equipment has been ordered. It’s scheduled to be in by the middle of November. Once it’s delivered, then it’ll need to be installed,” she said.
The mayor said the city experienced some delays in securing fencing and equipment due to the ongoing material shortages but is back on track to complete the project by the end of 2021.
“Fortunately, we’re moving along, and we’re pleased about that,” she said.
The equipment, ordered from a company in Florida, cost the city $11,518 for purchase and delivery, while the fencing came with a price tag of $45,100. Baldelli-Hunt said both items were funded out of the city’s community development block grant funds.
Formal discussions about a dog park began in 2017 when Baldelli-Hunt convened a committee to explore the idea. Though the committee met several times to discuss a possible location, the effort failed to take off. The group reconvened briefly in 2019, with Baldelli-Hunt indicating she hoped to move forward with the idea at River’s Edge.
The dog park will consist of two fenced-in areas, including a 15,500-square-foot area for large dogs and a 12,000-square-foot area for small dogs. Baldelli-Hunt said the city also needs to install signage with the dog park rules and regulations.
“I think it will be extremely well received. It is certainly something that has been a request of many constituents in the city,” she said.
The park also features a shade pavilion that was the subject of controversy over the summer. In September, the City Council voted to censure the mayor after learning that her administration had directed the $11,395 pavilion to be built at River’s Edge instead of its original planned location at the city animal shelter on Cumberland Hill Road without informing the council of the change.
Baldelli-Hunt said the city will encourage residents to bring their dogs to the dog park instead of using regular parks. City employees have previously expressed concerns that some residents are letting their pets run free on the city’s athletic fields and failing to clean up after them.
Baldelli-Hunt has also expressed interest in relocating the city animal shelter to River’s Edge, taking advantage of a small structure originally built as a concession stand. Though no solid plans are in place, she said on Monday she hopes to revisit the idea.
“It is definitely a priority. I think it’s long overdue. That animal shelter has been in that location for decades,” she said.
She also mentioned the possibility of teaming up with another municipality to share the new animal shelter.
Baldelli-Hunt thanked the members of the Dog Park Committee for their input on the project. She said the city plans to hold a formal ribbon cutting once construction of the park is complete.
(1) comment
Should be interesting .... So many people are too lazy, to pick up after their dogs all across the city ... Dog droppings are everywhere !!!! I hope nobody is delusional enough to believe they will pick it up in a dog park ... I love dogs, but we have far too many irresponsible, lazy , dog owners in Woonsocket ...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.