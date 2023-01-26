WOONSOCKET – The Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative announces the appointment of Adam Brunetti as chairperson, Geraldine Barclay-King as vice-chairperson, Cindy Thibodeau as treasurer, and Sonia Lindsey as secretary for the 2023-2024 term.

“I thank the Board of Directors for continuing to believe in my leadership, and electing me to a second term as chairperson,” Brunetti said in a news release. “We saw so much progress last year, as we bounced back from the pandemic. Since we re-formed the organization in 2015, we have seen the vacancy rate of Main Street go from 50 percent to under 18 percent. The completion of projects such as the Higher Education Center, and 43 Railroad St. only continue to show that Main Street and downtown Woonsocket are in their renaissance and are only growing stronger.”

