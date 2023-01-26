WOONSOCKET – The Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative announces the appointment of Adam Brunetti as chairperson, Geraldine Barclay-King as vice-chairperson, Cindy Thibodeau as treasurer, and Sonia Lindsey as secretary for the 2023-2024 term.
“I thank the Board of Directors for continuing to believe in my leadership, and electing me to a second term as chairperson,” Brunetti said in a news release. “We saw so much progress last year, as we bounced back from the pandemic. Since we re-formed the organization in 2015, we have seen the vacancy rate of Main Street go from 50 percent to under 18 percent. The completion of projects such as the Higher Education Center, and 43 Railroad St. only continue to show that Main Street and downtown Woonsocket are in their renaissance and are only growing stronger.”
A founding member of DWC since it was reformed in 2015, Brunetti also serves on the executive board of Autumnfest, the board of directors for the DeMiero Jazz Festival in Edmonds, Wash., serves as a performing arts industry partner on the Board of Trustees Advisory Board for the Continuing Technical Education Standards through RISCA and the Rhode Island Department of Education, and is the production manager and an original producing partner for the Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series held every summer in River Island Art Park.
