WOONSOCKET – The Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, with the support of the city of Woonsocket, will hold its 2022 Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m.
Volunteers are asked to meet the Board Members at the Mullen Municipal Parking Lot. The city will be providing trash bags and trash pickers.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves, and, if they so wish, their own trash pickers.
The locations being focused on this year include the Mullen Municipal Parking Lot on Main Street, as well as under the Bernon Street Bridge.
For more information, email chair@dwc02895.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.