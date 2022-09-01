PROVIDENCE — A Woonsocket man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Michael Fernandes, 36, pleaded guilty on April 7 to conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and three counts of distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base, admitting that he delivered a total of 104.72 grams of crack cocaine at the direction of Anthony Medeiros, 31, of Woonsocket.

