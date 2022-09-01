PROVIDENCE — A Woonsocket man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Michael Fernandes, 36, pleaded guilty on April 7 to conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and three counts of distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base, admitting that he delivered a total of 104.72 grams of crack cocaine at the direction of Anthony Medeiros, 31, of Woonsocket.
Anthony Medeiros pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base; and two counts of distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base. He was sentenced on Aug. 1, by U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy to 60 months of incarceration to be followed by four years of federal supervised release.
Fernandes was sentenced by District Court Judge McElroy to 60 months of incarceration to be followed by four years of federal supervised release — the first six months of supervised release to be served at the Neil J. Houston House, a residential reentry center located in Pawtucket.
Medeiros’s girlfriend, Mariah Raymond, 28, of Woonsocket, is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and distribution of cocaine base. A federal indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
