WOONSOCKET – A Memorial Day Cookout will be held under the tent at the Elks Lodge 850, 380 Social St., on Monday, May 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Veterans are invited to eat for free. The menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, chips, soda, water, beer and dessert.
In case of rain, the cookout will be held indoors.
Tickets for veterans and guests are available in the lounge at the Elk’s Lodge #850. The Veteran’s Committee is in charge of the event.
