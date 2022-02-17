WOONSOCKET – The Elks Lodge 850, 380 Social St., will host a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Sunday, March 13, from noon to 2 p.m.
The menu feature a choice of corned beef and cabbage or shepherd’s pie. Entertainment with the Connelly & Donnelly Duo will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Tickets are on sale at the Elks Lodge. The last day to purchase tickets is Saturday, March 5. No tickets will be sold at door.
This event is a fundraiser for the PER scholarship and the Elk’s Fund.
