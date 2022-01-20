WOONSOCKET – A valentine dinner dance will be held at the Elks Lodge Hall, 380 Social St. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
A cash bar, along with hors d’oeuvres, starts at 6 p.m.; soup and a chicken dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will feature entertainment by K&M until 11 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased from the Lodge bar steward, or by calling Lori/Dave at 401-651-2868. All proceeds will benefit the Elks 850 and Emblem Club 27 charities.
