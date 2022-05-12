WOONSOCKET – Firm Foundation Christian Church, will hold a free, old-fashioned Christian outdoor tent revival service (rain or shine) on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 84 Cumberland St.
The event will feature Bible preaching, music, prayer, and more. Call 401-765-0107 or visit www.firmfoundationri.com.
