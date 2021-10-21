WOONSOCKET – The Massachusetts FOP Lodge 28 will hold its 14th annual beer and dynamite event on Friday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., at American Legion Post 85, 870 River St.
Donation is $10. The event will include raffles and music. This year, there will be a cornhole tournament as well.
For tickets, call Rob Lefort at 401-413-9572 or Gary Lapierre at 401-230-9880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.