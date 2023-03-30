WOONSOCKET – NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley is seeking applicants for the 2023 Woonsocket Free Home Repair Program. Through this program, senior citizens, veterans, disabled, and lower-income Woonsocket homeowners are eligible to receive free home repairs through a partnership with the Christian organization Group Cares.
The program will occur the week of July 17-21. During the week, 250 teenage volunteers and their chaperones/construction supervisors will arrive in Woonsocket to provide free home repairs for 20 to 30 homeowners. Volunteers will stay at Woonsocket Middle School Hamlet, sleeping on classroom floors, and starting each morning with a meeting in the gymnasium. During the day, they will break into teams of six to provide repairs at a household.
Applications are available in both English and Spanish online at www.neighborworksbrv.org, and in paper form from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, 719 Front St., Suite 103.
Eligible repair projects include exterior painting, interior painting, wheelchair ramp construction, porch and step repair/replacement, and landscaping. Each recipient must be able to provide four to five days of work for a group of six volunteers, a bathroom for the volunteers to use, and be present during the week.
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. Based on experience, say the organizers, interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applications will no longer be accepted once 60 have been received.
Questions about the Free Home Repair Program or the application can be directed to Program Manager Paula Rezendes, prezendes@nwbrv.org, 401-762-0993.
