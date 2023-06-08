WOONSOCKET – Fresco Italiano: A Night of the Arts returns to the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, –––84 Cumberland St., in collaboration with the Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts, on Saturday, June 24, at 5 p.m.
Fresco Italiano was an event originally conceived as a celebration of the artistic achievements of Guido Nincheri, the Italian artist who executed the magnificent fresco paintings on the ceiling of the center, while also promoting local artists. This year, through a special collaboration with the NRICA, the event is expanding to include local high school students.
The center and the NRICA have invited students from Woonsocket and Cumberland high schools to showcase their talents and to compete in an art contest sponsored by both arts organizations. Teachers from both communities will also share their own works of art. Participating teachers include Jason Robert LeClair, Jessica Rock, Lauren Scotto and Cynthia Walsh from CHS and Jamie Beaudry, Tina Clarke and Ashley Coutu from WHS.
Each year, the NRICA awards the Jack Lawhead Scholarship for the Arts, which will also be presented at this year’s Fresco Italiano. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from the Beacon Charter High School for the Arts. Jack Lawhead was a founding member of the NRICA and visionary behind the Beacon Charter School. For more about the NRICA visit www.nrica.org.
The evening will be topped off by a buffet of assorted Italian dishes.
Tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Purchase tickets at Bileau’s Flowers, 665 Diamond Hill Road; Creative Impressions, 188 Railroad St., Manville; The Honey Shop, 1300 Park Ave.; Timeless Antiques, 91 Main St.; Vose True Value Hardware, 849 Cumberland St., or call 401-356-0713.
