WOONSOCKET – The season of giving has officially kicked off in Woonsocket, where local nonprofit organizations and toy drives are well on their way to spreading Christmas cheer to families in need.
Woonsocket Police Department Toy Drive
Over the weekend, the Woonsocket Police Department, Auger family and Knights of Columbus Council 113 held a drop-off event for their annual toy drive at St. Joseph Church. The three groups co-sponsor the drive every year in honor of Ronald Auger, a former Woonsocket police dispatcher who died in 2009.
This year, Capt. John Picard is running the drive on behalf of the WPD after the retirement of longtime organizer Detective Sgt. John Scully. Picard said Scully and his wife, Dawn, were instrumental in the development and success of the toy drive.
“I can’t say enough about (the Auger family) or the Scullys for everything they’ve done for the success of this,” he said. “And the Knights of Columbus. (It’s) a really good thing for the community.”
The Auger family experienced their own loss this year with the death of Ovide Auger, Ronald’s father and a longtime supporter of the drive. Christine Arel, Ronald’s sister, said she and her mother initially considered canceling their annual toy drop-off event at their Wood Avenue home but changed their minds after learning the Knights of Columbus still planned to collect toys.
“We don’t know how to say no,” she said. “We do it through the tears, but we get it done. This is what he would have wanted. He wouldn’t have wanted us to not have it.”
The Augers will collect toys at their home at 329 Wood Ave. on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. While past events have included an open house, this year’s event will be drive-by style, with the toys distributed to local families in need.
“What we collect is never enough for what we need,” Arel said. “We always have to fill in the gaps, especially with the older kids because it goes to 12 years old.”
The WPD will also collect gifts at the station at 242 Clinton St. through Dec. 18. Picard said families looking to receive gifts should call 401-767-9267 by Dec. 12.
Operation Christmas Adopt-A-Teen
For older children, Tara Cruz of the crafting and events group Elite ACE is matching donors with local families who have teenagers in need of gifts. Cruz runs a Facebook page called “Operation Christmas!!! Adopt a Teen!” where donors can choose a family and purchase gifts for that family’s teens. The page includes descriptions of children’s likes and dislikes as well as clothing sizes and requests.
“Anyone wanting to help families, they can directly go to our Facebook page and they can see the family, and then I send them the details to ship it to the families and the teens,” Cruz said.
Among the families on the list this year, she said, are a firefighter who lost his job due to vaccination requirements, two families who are currently homeless, and several single-parent households. The group has matched 27 families so far, with seven more in need of donors and several more on a waiting list.
Now in its fourth year, Cruz said the effort grew out of her own experience moving to Woonsocket years ago with a teenage son and a tight budget for Christmas. She moved in December and was able to receive gifts after contacting a local program.
“There’s times when they need a Christmas as well,” she said about local teens.
Christmas Eve Dinner
For the fifth year in a row, Ilanna Ball of Finest Real Estate and Property Management and Total Asset Solutions will host a Christmas Eve dinner at Millrace Kitchen at 40 South Main St. Adeline’s Speakeasy Kitchen and Bar of Cumberland donates all of the food for the event, which serves about 200 people every year. Dessert will be provided by Wright’s Dairy Farm.
“Like years past, we’re going to do a dinner and gifts, and people are going to be welcome to eat in or take out,” Ball said.
The local real estate professional said the event will be back in full swing this year after a takeout-focused dinner last year. Anyone is welcome to participate in the annual event, which begins at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The event should wrap up by 7 or 8 p.m., she said.
While they have plenty of volunteers, Ball said they’re still in need of gifts to distribute to participants. Their biggest wish list items are toiletries and gift cards for older children and teens, she said. Anyone looking to donate can email Ball at wecanfixitall4u@gmail.com or 401-419-7116.
Milk Fund
The WOON Radio Milk Fund Auction Committee started its annual auction on WOON Radio on Nov. 26 and will continue the annual fundraiser through Christmas Eve. Callers can bid on items such as gift cards and small appliances to raise money for the Milk Fund, which provides milk to low-income families in the greater Woonsocket area.
“This year, more than ever, the 90th annual Milk Fund Appeal is important as more and more local families are in dire need of help due to the ongoing pandemic,” said WOON Station Manager Dave Richards. Richards serves as chief auctioneer during the event, which takes place weekdays from 4 to 5 p.m., and during Romeo Berthiaume’s weekly Saturday show from 6 to 9 a.m.
Last year, the auction raised nearly $13,000 for the long-running program administered by Community Care Alliance. Anyone interested in donating auction items can call the radio station at 401-762-1240 during business hours or contact Berthiaume at 401-651-4739 or via email at romeob2@gmail.com
Woonsocket Adopt-A-Family
After a brief hiatus in 2020, Woonsocket Adopt-A-Family is back to continue its role as Woonsocket’s largest gift distribution program. This year, organizers expect to help more than 1,800 children from about 900 area families.
“Donors are not supplementing gifts for Christmas for children, they are providing them,” Treasurer Debbie Mitchell told The Valley Breeze in November. “It is typically the only Christmas they will get.”
This year, the organization had some trouble finding donors due to continued work-from-home policies at corporate partners whose employees usually donate to the program. While all children in this year’s program have now been “adopted,” area residents can still support the program by making a cash donation. Donations are accepted online at www.woonsocketadoptafamily.com or via mail at Adopt-A-Family, PO Box 7665, Cumberland, RI, 02864
