WOONSOCKET – In Japanese, Kimochi also means “good-feeling.” That is why owners of Kimochi Boba Café, Dan Ayotte and Damaso Hernandez, decided on the name for their bubble tea shop located on Railroad Street in Woonsocket. Their original shop was in Attleboro, Mass.
“He put everything he had into this place,” said Gilbert Ramirez, store manager at Kimochi. Ramirez, from North Providence, was offered a job by his friend Ayotte.
The original store that in Attleboro was so successful, said Ramirez, that Ayotte and co-owner Hernandez decided to open another shop closer to home, as both were originally residents of Woonsocket. They had found their way back here after moving down to Florida.
Bubble tea has become a 21st century obsession, added Ramirez. It is made of a blend of tea and milk with fruit juices, with an addition of tapioca pearls. It was originally created in Taiwan in the 1990s and spread across South Asia to North America. The best part about bubble tea is that one can typically build their own, said the owners.
Ramirez said that back in Attleboro, the store had a bubble tea drink titled the “blueberry bomber” where 5 percent of the drink’s proceeds went to a local baseball team for their events and equipment. Ramirez said that next month, Kimochi should be teaming up with the local animal shelter in Woonsocket. Proceeds from sales of a drink will go to the animal shelter.
Right now, the most popular drink, according to Ramirez, is the brown sugar milk teas. Kimochi is located at 43 Railroad St., and their hours are Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Boba Tea is located on the lower level of the new mixed-use redevelopment at 43 Railroad St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.