WOONSOCKET – The following students at Good Shepherd School have been named to the first trimester honor roll.
High Honors with Distinction: Audrey Almeida, Clara Cardone, and Jordan Date
WOONSOCKET – The following students at Good Shepherd School have been named to the first trimester honor roll.
High Honors with Distinction: Audrey Almeida, Clara Cardone, and Jordan Date
High Honors: Keighan Farley, Ava Henault, Isabella Mauricio, Isabella Parenteau, Abrielle Pelissier, Alex Sutherland, Gabriel Thibeault, Sarah Bergeron, Jacob Cardone, Noah Bottachiari, Brady Bouley, Aiden Greenough, Taegan Greenough, Arlen McDonald, Michael Mon, Austin Olivera, Emily Stark,Cole Thomas, Sofia Diogo, Allison Paeres, Katelyn Sylvestre-Snoek, and Emyrson Yuszczak
Honors: Alexander Badeau, Tanisha Guerrier, Mason Moisao, Tatum Stasiak, Elha Sutherland, Avery Toupin, Matthew Beauregard, Teagan Bibeault, Myles DeHaven, Sara Wos, Jordana Cabral, Sophia Coulombe, Ava Diogo, Alexander Gosselin, Aidan Martley, Emma Moisao, Hunter Doyle, Analia Duran, Cordelia Howard, and Karina Piette
And these students have been named to the second trimester honor roll.
High Honors with Distinction: Audrey Almeida, Abrielle Pelissier, Jacob Cardone, Clara Cardone, and Jordan Date.
High Honors: Keighan Farley, Ava Henault, Isabella Mauricio, Tatum Stasiak, Alexander Sutherland, Elha Sutherland, Gabriel Thibeault, Avery Toupin, Matthew Beauregard, Sarah Bergeron, Myles DeHaven, Brady Bouley, Jordana Cabral, Aiden Greenough,Aiden Martley, Austin Oliveira, Emily Stark, Cole Thomas, Analia Duran, Allison Paeres, Karina Piette, and Emyrson Yuszczak
Honors: Alexander Badeau, Tanisha Guerrier, Philip Khalil, Mason Moisao, Karla Paeres, Isabella Parenteau, Katherine Smith, Kamila Barrantes, Teagan Bibeault, Madison DeManche-Yohn, Sara Wos, Pietro Yacoub, Noah Bottachiari, Sophia Coulombe, Ava Diogo, Alexander Gosselin, Taegan Greenough, Kevin Guo, Arlen McDonald, Michael Mon, Sofia Diogo, Diesel Doris Cordelia Howard, Linda Pham, and Katelyn Sylvestre-Snoek
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.