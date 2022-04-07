WOONSOCKET – The Harbour Youth Center at Community Care Alliance is recruiting for 80-100 positions available through the Youth Summer Jobs Program.
This is a five-week summer work program for young people, ages 14 to 24, residing in Woonsocket and Northern Rhode Island with all job sites being located in Woonsocket. Youth will also learn resume writing, budgeting, and professionalism in the work place.
All prospective participants and a parent or guardian (if under 18) must fill out an application, and youth must go through the interview process. For an application or for more information and required documentation, call Isaac Caro at 401-774-2946.
