WOONSOCKET – The Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., announces the following school vacation week programs. All events are free. Registration required. For children’s events call 401-769-9044 ext. 2 or email childrens@woonsocketlibrary.org; for teen events, call 401-767-4132 or email teens@woonsocketlibrary.org.
• Pretzel Log Cabin: Monday, Feb. 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Appropriate for ages 8 and up.
• Teen Role Playing Game: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 3-5 p.m. Youth Services Librarian Ed Fuqua leads adventurers on an exciting role playing game each Tuesday for middle and high school students. For more information, ask at the teen desk, email teens@woonsocketlibrary.org or call 401-767-4132.
• Fondant Fun: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2-3 p.m. We provide the fondant in various colors and use it to make animal figures or shapes with cookie cutters. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. No eating in this program.
• Painting Palooza: Thursday, Feb. 24, 3-4 p.m. The library provides the paints, brushes, and things to paint. Registration suggested. Walk-ins are welcome so long as there is space in the room. All ages.
• Pretzel Wands & Trivia for Teens: Friday, Feb. 25, 3-4 p.m. Participants in middle and high school will decorate two large pretzel rods and try the trivia game on the big projection screen.
• For our preschoolers, the library has coloring sheets, crafts in the children’s room and craft kits to make at the library or take home.
