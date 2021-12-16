WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will hold a Jolabokaflod program through Thursday, Dec. 23.
Jolabokaflod, which translates roughly to “Christmas book flood” in English, is the Icelandic tradition of giving and receiving books to friends and family on Christmas Eve, the main gift-giving day in Iceland. After all the presents are open, everyone enjoys a delicious cup of hot chocolate and snuggles up to spend the rest of the evening reading their books.
Join the library in its Christmas book flood by stopping by to pick up a pre-wrapped book. One book per person, while supplies last.
