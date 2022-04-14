WOONSOCKET – The Harris Public Library announces its new Astronomy Club beginning Monday, April 18. All ages are invited to join in-person on the first and third Monday of each month, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Mark Munkacsy, club leader, is an astronomer who built his own robotic observatory, and will explore the sky with those attending.
When weather allows, participants will be stargazing on the grounds as well as meeting indoors to discuss a new constellation each meeting.
Those who have binoculars or telescopes are encouraged to bring them, even on cloudy nights. Loaner binoculars may be available through the library.
Participants are encouraged to have their cellphones on hand, there are several apps useful in the study of astronomy.
For more information, call 401-769-9044, ext. 2.
