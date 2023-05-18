WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library announces the following programs for children and teens:
Monday
• Astronomy Club: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Meets the first and third Monday of each month. An all-ages program presented by Mark Munkacsy in partnership with Seagrave Observatory, Skyscrapers Inc.
Tuesday
• Preschool Storytime meets every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Appropriate for ages 2-5 years with a caregiver. Children sing songs, listen to a story, play with puppets, puzzles and board books, and make a craft to take home.
• Dungeons and Dragons for Teens meets every Tuesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. An ongoing storytelling-based adventure with the focus on fun and excitement rather than rules.
Wednesday
• Preschool Music with Mr. Mohamed: 11-11:45 a.m., Jan. 18; May 24. Mr. Mohamed plays his guitar for kids to listen and dance. Alternates with Sensory Exploration May 17 and 31. Linda Brunetti from the Autism Project is available from 10 a.m. to noon for anyone who has questions about their services.
• Book Buddies meets May 22, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Students in grades 1-3 build their reading skills by reading to 13-17-year-old teens for 20 minutes. Then they make a craft or do an activity for the last 15 minutes. Call 401-769-9044, ext. 2 to reserve a spot.
• Dance Fitness with Connie: meets May 24 and 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. Open to ages 18 and older. Wear comfortable clothes and sneakers. No registration needed.
Thursday
• Springtime Storytellers: 3-4:30 p.m. every Thursday after school for ages 11-18. No registration necessary. Walk-ins welcome. Presented by Kathleen Lester of Community Care Alliance. Call 401-744-7620 for more information.
Friday
• Tunes-N-Tales with Anne Marie Forer: 11-11:45 a.m., May 26 and June 9. Rhythm play and movement activities. Age 2-5 years.
• Teen Time: every Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. No registration. Walk-ins welcome. A place for teens to hang out, play video games and board games, and have snacks with friends.
Saturday
• Lego Builders Club: May 20, 27, June 3, 10, 2 to 4 p.m., in the children’s program room. A parent is required to be in the room for safety as these are the small Legos. The library provides the Legos. No registration required. Walk-ins welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.