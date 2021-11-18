WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., announces the following programs.
• “Miracle on 34th Street: Meet Mr. Kringle” will be shown today, Nov. 18, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Free tickets are available at the library. For more information, call 401-769-9044.
• Tunes and Tales Two, a new program for 2-5 year-olds with a caregiver, will be held on Tuesdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 14, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. This new program is presented in a hybrid style. Some people will join via Zoom and some will be at the library. Craft kits matching the program theme will be available at the library one week prior to the program date. To register, call Ms. Chris at 401-769-9044, ext. 2; email childrens@woonsocketlibrary.org or fill out the form at https://tinyurl.com/annemariefall .
• Dungeons and Dragons games are held every Tuesday, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., for middle or high school students. Bring your own snacks. Anyone over the age of 12 who is unvaccinated must wear a mask.
• A book signing event with author Thea Fielding Lowe will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m.
Call 401-769-9044.
