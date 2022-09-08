WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Library, 303 Clinton St., announces the following programs.
• Homemade Playdough: Monday, 10-11 a.m., Sept. 12, 26; Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
• Sensory Exploration Fun: Monday, 10-11 a.m., Sept. 19, Oct. 3, 24; Nov. 14. Includes a variety of preschool toys and things to do that can be enjoyed by all abilities. Open to ages 2-5 with siblings.
• Autism Project Discussion Table with Linda Brunetti: Every Monday and Wednesday, September through December, 10 a.m.-noon. To compliment the sensory programs, the Autism Project provides a forum for questions and discussion.
• Preschool Storytime with Ms. Chris: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Sept. 21, 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16; Dec. 7, 14, 21. Listen to stories and sing songs with Ms. Chris. Then play with puppets, puzzles and board books. Sometimes we watch a brief video about numbers letters dinosaurs and more.
• Book Buddies meets every other Wednesday, 4-4:50 p.m., Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9 and 23, Dec. 7 and 21. Students enrolled in 1, 2, 3 grade are paired up with teen readers to build on reading skills and comprehension. Students read for 20 minutes, then do a craft or activity.
• Kid Writers: meets every Thursday, 4-5:30 p.m. Taught by local author Thea Fielding-Lowe. This program can be attended by students at home via zoom or in the library. Youth will learn how to brainstorm story ideas, write a story, draw illustrations, and create their own book. Each participant will receive a materials kit and link to log on to zoom to join the weekly program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.