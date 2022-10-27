WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., announces the following programs.
• Mindful Movements: Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. The class includes stretching, dancing, and a little bit of yoga. The class is designed for older individuals. No registration needed.
• Preschool Story Time: Wednesdays, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The class is open to ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Children listen to stories, sing songs, play with puppets, puzzles and board books, and make a craft to take home. Siblings are welcome. To register, call 401-769-9044, ext. 2 or email childrens@woonsocketlibrary.org.
• Tunes N’ Tales: Friday, Nov. 4 and 18; Dec. 2 and 16, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The program is for preschoolers and their adult and includes finger-plays, movement activities and rhythm instrument play. To register, call 401-769-9044, ext. 2 or email childrens@woonsocketlibrary.org.
• Autism Project with Linda Brunetti: Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program includes sensory exploration.
• Lego Builders Club: Saturday, Nov. 5 and 19; Dec. 3 and 17, 2-4 p.m. Legos are supplied by the library. The program is appropriate for ages 5 and up. Completed Lego creations will be displayed in the children’s room. Adults must remain with children during the program.
• The Astronomy Club meets the first and third Monday of each month, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program includes stargazing when the weather allows, as well as discussing a new constellation each meeting. Participants may bring binoculars and telescopes.
• Dungeons and Dragons for Teens: Tuesdays, 3-4:30 p.m. Middle and high school students welcome. Sign up by calling 401-769-9044, ext. 3.
