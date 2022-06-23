WOONSOCKET – Registration for all children’s and teen’s summer reading programs will be held the week of June 27.
Check out the calendar of events online at www.woonsocketlibrary.org to see what is going on for free this summer at the library. The Statewide Rhode Island Summer Reading Program is supported by the R.I. Office of Library and Information Services, with funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Summer Reading Challenge for Kids and Teens begins in July. This program has no specific day or time. Visit the library and tell them you want to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge.
The following preschool and kindergarten programs are offered:
• Sensory Exploration Fun: open to all ages and abilities. This program alternates every other Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with the other Monday being Playdough Time.
• Storytime is held every Wednesday at 11 a.m., includes stories, songs, and a craft.
• Tunes-N-Tales Music with Anne Marie Forer is held every other Friday beginning July 1 at 11 a.m.
Elementary programs include:
• Book discussions meet on every other Monday. “Dog Man” will be discussed on July 11, from 3 to 4 p.m., and “How to Win a Slime War” is the book for July 25.
• Astronomy Club meets the first and third Monday of each month, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Library in the Park meets at WWII Veterans Memorial Park near the playground on Tuesdays from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
• Book Buddies is held every other Wednesday from 4 to 4:45 p.m., starting July 6. Grades 1-3 read with older teens and do fun crafts.
• A book club for grades 4-6 meets on Zoom every other Wednesday beginning June 29, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Audubon Explorers meets Thursdays July 7 to Aug. 18 to explore nature at the library.
Middle and high school programs include:
• Astronomy Club meets the first and third Monday of each month from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Dungeons and Dragons group meets every Tuesday, 3-4:45 p.m. Snacks provided.
• Teen Hangout meets every Friday, 3-4:45 p.m. Hang out with friends and play Wii Games and PS4 Games. Snacks provided.
Visit the calendar of events at www.woonsocketlibrary.org or call 401-769-9044, ext. 2, for more details.
