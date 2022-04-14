WOONSOCKET – To honor National Poetry Month, the Harris Public Library is sponsoring a poetry contest.
Poems may be submitted at the library through April 30. There is a limit of two submissions per person. Submissions can be brought in person or sent by email to edwardfa@gmail.com. Entries for grades 6 and up must be typed; younger children can take a picture of their work and submit it by email.
Submissions should include name, address, phone number and age category. Students should include name, phone number, grade, school, and teacher’s name.
