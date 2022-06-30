WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Library, 303 Clinton St., will present the program Discover Beyond the Beaten Path with the Audubon Society for children 8 and older with a guardian.
During the seven-week program held on Thursdays, participants will explore trees, plants, flowers, insects, and birds. Register for one event or all of them. Space is limited to 15 children per event. Guardian must attend with child.
• July 7, 10-11 a.m.: explore trees, plants and flowers.
• July 14, 10-11 a.m.: learn about Woonsocket’s “The Grow Up! Community Garden,” plant seeds to take home.
• July 21, 10-11 a.m.: explore the most numerous groups of animals on the planet and in neighborhoods.
• July 28, 10-11 a.m.: hear from local beekeeper Norman Peloquin.
• Aug. 4, 10-11 a.m.: explore the birds and their unique ways of surviving in our neighborhoods.
• Aug. 11, 10-11 a.m.: be John James Audubon for a day by observing the wildlife living near the library and painting or sketching what yo see.
• Aug. 18, 10-11 a.m.: Audubon Grand Finale.
To register, call 401-769-9044 or email sfrisby@woonsocketlibrary.org.
