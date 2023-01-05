WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library announces the following programs for children and teens:
Monday
• Astronomy Club: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Meets the first and third Monday of each month. An all-ages program presented by Mark Munkacsy in partnership with Seagrave Observatory, Skyscrapers Inc.
• Preschool sensory programs: 10-11 a.m. Sensory exploration fun offered on Jan. 2, 9, 23; Feb. 20; March 6, 20. Consists of a simple paper craft and lots of toys that promote fine and gross motor skills, including puzzles. Program alternates with Playdough Time Jan. 30; Feb. 13, 27; March 13, 27. Ms. Beth makes homemade playdough and prepackages it for preschoolers. The library has rollers and cookie cutters for kids to use. Linda Brunetti from the Autism Project is at the library 10 a.m.-noon for anyone who has questions about their services.
Tuesday
• Preschool Storytime meets every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Appropriate for ages 2-5 years with a caregiver. Children sing songs, listen to a story, play with puppets, puzzles and board books, and make a craft to take home.
• Role playing game for teens meets every Tuesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Teens create characters and work together to go on adventure quests, use problem-solving and critical thinking skills in fictional universes.
Wednesday
• Preschool Music with Mr. Mohamed: 11-11:45 a.m., Jan. 18; Feb. 1, 15; March 1, 15. Mr. Mohamed plays his guitar for kids to listen and dance. Alternates with Sensory Exploration Jan. 11, 25; Feb. 8, 22; March 8, 22. Linda Brunetti from the Autism Project is available from 10 a.m.- noon for anyone who has questions about their services.
• Book Buddies meets every other Wednesday from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Students in grades 1-3 build their reading skills by reading to 13-17-year-old teens for 20 minutes. Then they make a craft or do an activity for the last 15 minutes. Call 401-769-9044 to reserve a spot.
• Zoom Book Club for grades 4, 5, 6 meets 3:30-4:30 every other Wednesday. Must call 401-769-9044 to register to get zoom code. Requires independent reading and at-home activities, then zoom together to talk about favorite characters and plot ideas. Sometimes guests from museums or local organizations will join and give their expertise on a topic.
Thursday
• Storytellers Learn to Act Teen Improv and Theater Class: 3-4:30 p.m. every Thursday after school. No registration necessary. Walk-ins welcome. Presented by Kathleen Lester of Community Care Alliance.
Friday
• Tunes-N-Tales with Anne Marie Forer: 11-11:45 a.m., Jan. 13, 27; Feb. 10, 24; March 10, 24. Rhythm play and movement activities. Age 2-5 years.
• Teen Time: every Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. No registration. Walk-ins welcome. A place for teens to hang out, play video games and board games and have snacks with friends.
Saturday
• Lego Builders Club: every Saturday 2-4 p.m. in the children’s program room. Parent is required to be in the room for safety as these are the small Legos. The library provides the Legos. No registration required. Walk-ins welcome.
Many of the programs for younger children do not require registration, but you may want to register to get cancellation notices in case of weather or sickness. Cancellations are posted on Facebook. For more information or to register, call 401-769-9044 or visit https://woonsocketlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.