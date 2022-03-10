WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Library will hold the program Tunes-N-Tales: Two for Tuesday Family Music on Tuesday, March 22, from 10:30-11 a.m., for ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
The program will be presented with Ann-Marie Forer via Zoom, and live at the library with Ms. Chris.
Craft kits matching the program theme will be available at the library for pickup one week prior to the program date. To join and receive the Zoom code, email childrens@woonsocketlibrary.org with name of adult caregiver, child’s first name and age and a phone number.
The library will host an in-person Tunes-N-Tales family music program with Ann Marie Forer on Fridays, March 11 and 25, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
The program includes finger-plays, movement activities and rhythm instrument play. Appropriate for preschoolers and an adult.
Registration is required. Cal 401-769-9044, ext. 2 or email childrens@woonsocket.org.
