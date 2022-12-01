WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will host a music program with Mr. Mohamed on Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Mr. Mohamed brings his guitar so children 2-5 with an adult can clap their hands to the rhythm of the music. The program will include classic nursery rhymes and children’s songs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.