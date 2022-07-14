WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library invites ages 8-17 to its Foodie Funtime Acai Bowl program on Friday, July 15 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Ms. Jessica will help participants blend up healthy acai berries and ice to make a smooth, nutritious dessert treat to eat at the library. Although no nuts are involved in this program, granola and several fruits including strawberries, blueberries and other fruit may be present. Inform the staff of food allergies when registering.
Registration is required to ensure there is enough food for all. Call 401-769-9044, ext. 2 to register.
Funding for the library’s mobile kitchen cart and cooking programs is provided by a grant from the Office of Library and Information Services through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Due to the grant requirements of this program, participants must be 8 years or older. No children under 8 are allowed for this program.
