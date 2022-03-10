WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will host a Preschool Sensory Story Time on Monday, March 21, from 4 to 4:45 p.m., and Monday, March 28, from 4 to 4:45 p.m., in the children’s program room.
Open to children of all ages, abilities and sensibilities with an adult caregiver.
Register by calling 769-9044, ext. 2. Walk-ins welcome as long as there is enough space in the room.
