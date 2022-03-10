WOONSOCKET – The Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will host Celebrating Ireland in Story and Song on Saturday, March 12, from 2 to 3 p.m., in the main program room of the library.
Celebrating Ireland in Story and Song is an all Irish program embracing Irish music and culture. The program features Paul Dube on accordion and harmonica, Mary King on Celtic harp, bodhrán & vocals, and Kevin Fallon on guitar, fiddle and vocals.
This event is free and open to all and is sponsored by the Friends of the Woonsocket Harris Public Library. Registration is not required. For more information, call the library at 401-769-9044.
