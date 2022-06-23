WOONSOCKET – The Children’s Department at the Woonsocket Harris Public Library is in search of four students, ranging from 3rd to 5th grade, to join its Zoom Book Club.
The book club meets every other Wednesday, from 4 to 4:45 p.m., on Zoom. The club is limited to 10 members and available spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3e47sapy.
For more information, call 401-769-9044 or email sfrisby@woonsocketlibrary.org.
