WOONSOCKET – The Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will host a Holiday Book Sale from Dec. 13 through Dec. 30 during normal business hours, in the main program room.
A variety of gently used books, media and puzzles will be available for sale at nominal prices. For every $5 purchase of hardcover or large softcover books, receive one book free. Fill a plastic market bag with small paperbacks for $1. We supply the bags.
For more information, call the library at 401-769-9044.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.