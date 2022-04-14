WOONSOCKET – The Harris Public Library announces the following school vacation week programs.
• Young Kids Paint: Monday, April 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Appropriate for ages 2-7 with an adult. The library supplies Crayola washable water colors and fun things to paint.
• Older Kids Paint: Monday, April 18, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Appropriate for ages 8-11 with an adult. The library will supply tempera and acrylic paint, and objects to paint.
• Teen Jedi Academy: Wednesday, April 20, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Learn stage combat forms of dueling similar to those of the Jedi or Sith. Make your own safe saber and battle your friends. Open to middle and high school students.
• Foodie Funtime: Thursday, April 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Appropriate for students in grades 3-5 with an adult. Participants will be following a specific recipe that will be available upon request for those who may be unable to attend due to allergies. Call 401-769-9044, ext. 2. for details.
• Teen Time: Friday, April 22, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Open to middle and high school students, this program offers teens the opportunity to have snacks with friends and play games.
• Lego Builder’s Club: Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Appropriate for ages 5 and up with an adult.
For more information, call 401-769-9044 or visit woonsocketlibrary.org.
