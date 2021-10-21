WOONSOCKET – Harvest Community Church will hold its 8th annual coffee drive on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon at WNRI, 786 Diamond Hill Road.
The drive benefits the men’s homeless shelter. The church is well-stocked on coffee but is seeking items such as non-dairy creamer, sugar, men’s winter socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, men’s hospital scrubs, razor blades, shaving cream and Li’l General gift cards.
Cash and check donations are welcomed.
