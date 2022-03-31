WOONSOCKET – Landmark Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare or Prime Healthcare Foundation, announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient.
A press release announced that this distinction places Landmark among the top 5 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades.
Prime Healthcare has more patient safety excellence awards for seven years in a row than any other health system (2016-2022), according to Healthgrades. The press release states Landmark is the only hospital in Rhode Island to achieve the Patient Safety Excellence award from Healthgrades.
“Through our 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Data Science for Healthgrades. “We are proud to name Landmark Medical Center as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a priority.”
“Landmark has received this distinguished award for five consecutive years. I am most proud of our employees and physicians for this incredible recognition during a time where the health care system was challenged in unprecedented ways due to the onslaught of COVID-19. Despite this public health crisis, Landmark continued to excel in providing patients safe and exemplary clinical care,” said Mike Souza, CEO.
Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.