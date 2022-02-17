WOONSOCKET – Valley Talks, a series of biweekly historical lectures by the Museum of Work & Culture, continues Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
Researcher Kathryn Sos-Hayda and Woonsocket Historical Society President Irene Blais will present this talk looking at the history discovered during research for the upcoming Museum of Work & Culture exhibit “Hollywood comes to Woonsocket,” including vaudeville, French-Canadian touring acts, and the stories of some performers who graced the stage in Woonsocket. Woonsocket performers who made it big will also be featured, as well as details of how the team approached its research.
Individuals can register for the talk by visiting: https://bit.ly/3GGo83u .
Other Valley Talks will include a discussion on the history of of pre-1860s Quebecois immigration to the United States on Sunday, March 6 by Scholar Patrick Lacroix, revealing the complex tapestry of kinship and infrastructure that led to large-scale French-Canadian mobility before the U.S. Civil War.
